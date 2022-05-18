ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 2 days ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames meet for Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals playoff series Wednesday at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at the Oilers vs. Flames Game 1 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.

The Oilers were staring elimination in the face after a Game 5 overtime loss at home to the Los Angeles Kings but bounced back with a 4-2 road win in Game 6 and a 2-0 Game 7 shutout win thanks to G Mike Smith.

The Flames set up the Battle of Alberta showdown with an overtime victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of their opening series. The entire series was a defensive showdown with 29 combined goals, of which Calgary managed 15.

Oilers at Flames odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:33 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Oilers +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Flames -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Oilers +1.5 (-180) | Flames -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +100 | U: -125)

Oilers at Flames projected goalies

Mike Smith (4-3-0, 2.29 GAA, .938 SV%, 2 SO – postseason) vs. Jacob Markstrom (4-3-0, 1.53 GAA, .943 SV%, 1 SO – postseason)

Smith allowed a total of 8 goals on 88 shots in Games 4 and 5, both losses against the Kings. However, he saved his best for last, allowing 2 goals on 32 shots in a road win at L.A. in Game 6, and then he made all 29 saves in a Game 7 shutout.

Markstrom battled with G Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, as the series legitimately could have gone either way. Calgary was lucky to have Game 7 on home ice. He also saved his best for last, allowing just 2 goals on 28 shots in a 3-2 OT win.

Oilers at Flames picks and predictions

Prediction

Flames 4, Oilers 3

The FLAMES (-165) are moderate favorites in the first round of the Battle of Alberta. The home team won each of the 4 regular-season meetings, so why stop siding with the home side now? Calgary has won 4 of its last 5 home meetings against Edmonton, too.

The OILERS +1.5 (-180) are a little on the expensive side, but they’re the play on the road. There won’t be a lot of lopsided games in this series, and you can expect both teams to fight for every inch.

OVER 6.5 (+100) is the lean despite Markstrom’s amazing performance in the Dallas series. While he yielded just 11 total goals in 7 games against the Stars, he was 2-2-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .884 SV% in 4 regular-season games against the Oilers. They know him, and he’ll allow quite a bit more than the Dallas offense was able to score.

