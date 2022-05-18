ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comedian Nate Bargatze is Coming to Cedar Rapids

By Danielle
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get ready to laugh because comedian Nate Bargatze is headed our way!. This guy has been entertaining us for years. He's made appearances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Conan." He has toured arenas with comedians like Chris Rock, done live shows for troops in Iraq, and had his...

