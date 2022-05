(Ambridge, PA) Ambridge Borough Police released information on a drug bust that occurred Friday via their Facebook page. The department received a call Friday regarding an unwanted subject in an apartment and through further investigation it was found that the subject had warrants. Police observed firearms in plain view and proceeded to secure the apartment and obtain a search warrant. With the assistance of K9 Ryker, police found large amounts of drugs, guns, and currency. Drugs seized include 948 grams of fentanyl, 825 grams of cocaine, 347 grams of heroin, and 63 grams of marijuana. An AR-15, AK-47, Mac-10, two 9mm pistols, over 19,000 empty stamp bags, and $22,850 were also seized. A male and female were taken into custody and placed in the Beaver County Jail.

AMBRIDGE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO