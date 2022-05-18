'Chinatown Pt. 2' by poet Samantha Hsiung

Brenda Joyce’s life has been characterized by world travels and frequent stops back in San Francisco, which she considers her real home base. She spent a good part of the pandemic in Long Beach with her family, including an older sister who is living with dementia, and that’s where we were able to catch her for this interview. Brenda’s life has truly been her own and one that when she was a young adult was counter to expectations for women, but then and now is a life that she relishes. Currently, she is living and working at a new job in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO