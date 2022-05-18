ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chinatown Pt. 2' by poet Samantha Hsiung

Cover picture for the article16-year-old Samantha Hsiung reads from her poem "Chinatown Pt. 2." The poem...

Puppeteer Dave Haaz-Baroque gives life to other-worldly puppet creatures

Using latex and foam, Dave Haaz-Baroque creates other-worldly puppets of dinosaurs and creatures who may have a drink or two on stage and can get raunchy with the audience. His characters have become popular amongst Bay Area audiences – appearing at the Edwardian Ball, SF Oasis, and Kat Robichaud’s Misfit Cabaret. Dave is the founder of Shadow Circus Creature Theatre, a puppetry troupe.
80 Over 80 San Francisco: Brenda Joyce

Brenda Joyce’s life has been characterized by world travels and frequent stops back in San Francisco, which she considers her real home base. She spent a good part of the pandemic in Long Beach with her family, including an older sister who is living with dementia, and that’s where we were able to catch her for this interview. Brenda’s life has truly been her own and one that when she was a young adult was counter to expectations for women, but then and now is a life that she relishes. Currently, she is living and working at a new job in San Francisco.
Bay Area News Headlines: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A recent head count of the homeless across the Bay Area shows an overall increase in the population, with more people living out of their vehicles than ever before/The California Primary Election is now less than three-weeks away. If you're registered, you've probably received a ballot in the mail along with a thick voter guide/The Oakland City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to make Oakland a sanctuary city for women seeking abortions/According to a report released this week by the city controller's office, Recology, the company that collects curbside recyclables here in San Francisco, took in more than $23 million in profits over four years beyond margins set by an agreement with the city,
Survey: Homeless population in Bay Area increasing

The number of homeless people living at sheltered and unsheltered sites have increased in the Bay Area, almost across the board, according to a recent point-in-time census. SFGATE reported that Alameda County saw the highest increase in its homeless population since 2019 with 22-percent, including a nearly 40 percent increase in the number of people living in RVs, vans and cars.
Report: Local recycling company overcharged San Francisco

The report released Monday is the latest problem for Recology – which last year had to pay more than $100 million in restitution, interest and penalties to ratepayers as part of a settlement with the city. The company is contracted by San Francisco to collect and recycle waste. That...
San Jose announces plan to improve police department

City police officers have recently been accused of criminal conduct in a number of incidents. NBC Bay Area reported that one officer was accused of indecent exposure while responding to a call. Another allegedly showed up intoxicated to a kidnapping investigation. And a third was accused of offering a meth pipe to a local woman in exchange for information.
Oakland City Council proposes diverting marijuana sales tax revenues

The "Emerald New Deal," if approved, would move seven million dollars in annual cannabis tax revenue towards mental health services, housing support, and community and economic development. City Council Member Loren Taylor – who was one of the sponsors of the ballot measure – said more than 12-thousand residents were...
