Brookesmith, TX

2022 VALS AND SALS: Hancock, Slayton sit atop Brookesmith’s class

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOKESMITH – The Brookesmith High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the Brookesmith gymnasium. Leading the way are valedictorian Savanna Hancock and salutatorian Tristen Slayton. Hancock is the daughter of Matt and Kim Hancock and will be attending Angelo State University....

