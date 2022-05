If anyone expected big changes from the Toronto Maple Leafs after yet another first round exit from the NHL playoffs, the team's management has put those ideas to rest. In an end-of-the-season news conference earlier this week, Leafs President Brendan Shanahan said both General Manager Kyle Dubas and Head Coach Sheldon Keefe are safe and he believes they are an important part in getting the team to the next step. In turn, Dubas stated he has no plans to break up the group's core in order to spread money around to get other players. Essentially, not much is going to change next season. That's not sitting well with one analyst.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO