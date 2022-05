The A.J. Foyt Racing team is getting an early start on securing its next driver at the upcoming test on the Indianapolis road course. With the expected move of Kyle Kirkwood (pictured above) from the No. 14 AJFR Chevy to Andretti Autosport at the end of the season to replace Alexander Rossi, who is tipped to land at Arrow McLaren SP in its new third entry, the Foyt team is believed to be on the lookout for the next Kirkwood and has one or more drivers from Formula 2 and Indy Lights on its radar for testing and evaluation.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO