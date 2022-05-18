ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Real Love Boat' dating show to sail on CBS' fall lineup

By DAVID BAUDER and LYNN ELBER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFqhI_0fi9aUQ400
TV-New Season This image released by CBS shows a Princess Cruise ship. CBS announced a new reality show called “The Real Love Boat,” a sea-going dating show that’s part of the CBS fall schedule. Described as a “romance adventure competition,” the series credits as its inspiration the popular and kitschy comedy-drama “The Love Boat,” which aired from 1977-86. (Princess Cruise/CBS via AP) (Uncredited)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Network TV’s fondness for reality fare and reboots combine in “The Real Love Boat,” a sea-going dating show that’s part of the CBS fall schedule announced Wednesday.

Described as a “romance adventure competition,” the series credits as its inspiration the popular and kitschy comedy-drama “The Love Boat,” which aired from 1977-86 on ABC. “The Real Love Boat” will follow returning shows “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” on Wednesday, a rare all-reality night for CBS.

With so much programming available to viewers, “flow is important, lead-ins are important, compatible programming is important,” said Kelly Kahl, CBS Entertainment president. “This looked like a real good bet to us. It also looks like a real competitive kind of counter-programming move.”

By contrast, network rivals NBC and ABC have stocked their Wednesday lineups with comedies and dramas. There's more to guard against than just other broadcasters, given the rise of streaming services with splashy shows and on-demand convenience.

That's prompted growing broadcast reliance on fare known to viewers, including spinoffs and reboots. But CBS, which leans on the scripted "NCIS" and "FBI" franchises, is also placing bets on a trio of unpedigreed new dramas this fall.

“East New York” stars Amanda Warren as the newly promoted head of a police precinct in the working-class neighborhood where she has roots. Jimmy Smits co-stars. “Fire Country” follows young convict (Max Thieriot, “Seal Team”) who joins a California prison-release firefighting program for a second chance.

The other scripted addition, “So Help Me Todd,” is described as a “humorous legal drama.” Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden ("Pollock") stars as a successful attorney who hires her less-driven son, a private detective played by Skylar Astin, to work for her law firm.

The shows canceled by CBS are “Magnum P.I.”; “United States of Al”; “B Positive”; “Good Sam” and “How We Roll.”

The network and its Paramount Global siblings, including Paramount+, presented their wares to advertisers in New York on Wednesday. The streaming service announced that “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone as a mobster exiled to Oklahoma, will debut Nov. 13.

___

Media Writer David Bauder reported from New York and Television Writer Lynn Elber reported from Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

All The Big TV Cancellations That Just Went Down, Including CBS' Magnum P.I.

With each year that passes, the strain to maintain consistent viewership gets more intense for broadcast TV and cable networks, and the growing number of streaming platforms certainly isn’t convincing audiences to stick around for primetime. As such, the middle of May remains one of television’s most hectic periods, as execs plan for ad upfronts by finalizing programming goals with widespread series orders (such as The CW order that mythos-building Supernatural prequel), season renewals (such as NBC’s big Law & Order franchise news), and doomsday cancellations. Which means tons of bubble series are left populating the chopping block, from established shows like Magnum P.I. to promising upstarts like Naomi.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Why Ghosts Is Now Poised to Get Even Bigger — Plus, the Story Behind CBS' Trimmed Thursday Sitcom Slate

Click here to read the full article. For the first time in a decade (‘member when Person of Interest used to air at 9?), CBS’ newly released fall schedule features only two sitcoms on Thursday, with Young Sheldon and Ghosts — TV’s top two comedies — leading into the freshman dramedy So Help Me Todd, followed by Season 2 of CSI: Vegas. The shift was largely dictated by the fact that CBS cancelled United States of Al, B Positive and How We Roll, while greenlighting zero new sitcoms for the 2022-23 season. “You play the hand you’re dealt,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’ Episode 300 Will See Major Changes in the Agents’ Personal Lives

Family matters more than ever in the 300th episode of the military crime drama NCIS: Los Angeles. Sure, the milestone offers up plenty of action — two men try to break into a base and are blown up by their own explosives — but it also delivers big changes in the agents’ personal lives. “Some are struggles, but they’re also heartfelt,” says R. Scott Gemmill, executive producer of the NCIS spinoff since its 2009 debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
TVLine

CBS Does 'Most Watched Network' Thing for 14th Straight Year; Ghosts and NCIS: Hawai'i Lead New Series

Click here to read the full article. Your eyes remain on the Eye Network, as CBS for a 14th straight year (and 19th out of the last 20) will lay claim to the “America’s Most Watched Network” title. CBS through May 1 is averaging 6.35 million viewers, outpacing NBC (with 6.25 mil), third-place Fox (4.68 mil), ABC (4.19 mil) and of course The CW. This marks the second time during its current winning streak that CBS has won the season while competing against a network that hosted both the well-watched Super Bowl and the Olympics. Among the feathers in its stitched NCIS-logo hat...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Jimmy Smits
Person
Max Thieriot
Person
Kelly Kahl
Person
Amanda Warren
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Network Tv#Real Love#Sail#The Love Boat#Ap#Abc#Cbs Entertainment#Nbc#Ncis#Fbi
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The hit Netflix series that just dethroned Ozark to take the #1 spot

It was bound to happen sooner or later, a new Netflix series coming along to bump Ozark out of the top spot on the streamer’s Top 10 ranking of shows in the US. And now we know which new title wins that honor. It’s The Lincoln Lawyer, a new legal drama adapted from author Michael Connelly’s book series of the same name.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).
TV & VIDEOS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
109K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy