Another man has been arrested in the case of a man who was bound, beaten and dumped under a bridge in Jones County in February. On Tuesday, Perry County deputies followed up on a person who was wanted out of Jones County for the kidnapping and aggravated assault of James Riser. Riser was reportedly bound, beaten and left under the Union Falls bridge near Ovett in East Mississippi. After he was discovered by two area fishermen, Riser was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO