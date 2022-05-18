Guide: Fleet Week New York 2022 sails into New York City

The U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard are returning to New York in person for the first time in two years.

Fleet Week New York, held in New York City nearly every year since 1984, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead was held virtually.

"We're thrilled to return to New York and showcase how the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard provide our nation and NATO partners an advantage at sea," said Rear Adm. Charles "Chip" Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

If you’re planning on participating, below is everything you need to know:

WHEN

Wednesday, May 25 to Tuesday, May 31.

Ship tours will be conducted in Manhattan and Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 26 to May 31 (closed Sunday, May 29).

EVENTS

Fleet Week New York events are free and open to the public.

The Parade of Ships officially kicks off 2022 Fleet Week New York on May 25, starting at 6 a.m. and until 9 a.m. The ships will be able to be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. The event is free to the public to view.

SHIP TOURS

Ship tours will be conducted in Manhattan and Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

May 26 to May 31. Ship tours will be closed Sunday, May 29.

Be prepared to show a COVID-19 vaccination card, and be asked to wear a mask.

Below are the tour locations:

Manhattan Pier 88 South

USS Bataan: Amphibious assault ship from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan Pier 90 North

HMS Protector (United Kingdom)

Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, Pier 86

Four Yard Patrol Boats from US Naval Academy

Staten Island Homeport Pier

USS Milwaukee from Mayport, Florida

USCGC Dependable from Virginia Beach,Virginia

USCGC Sycamore from Newport, Rhode Island

