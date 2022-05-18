ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

The Ride of Silence In Abilene Brings Attention To “Share The Road”

By Rudy Fernandez
KEAN 105
KEAN 105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I first heard the term "Ride of Silence" I didn't really know what it was. However, the second time I was confronted with the term "Ride of Silence" was when an acquaintance named Jill Christie with the Texas Department of Transportation was explaining to me what the ride was all...

keanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend calendar of events, May 20-22

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. (Editor's note: With the Mesquite Heat fire burning in the Big Country, contact venues ahead of time to see if events have been canceled or rescheduled)
SAN ANGELO, TX
koxe.com

Joan Bond, 89, of San Angelo

Joan Bond, 89 years young, of San Angelo, Texas, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 17, 2022. She was a former resident of Smithville, Texas. Joan was born October 3, 1932, to Richard and Retha Sanders in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She was raised in Oil Center and Eunice, New Mexico. Joan met the love of her life, her Mr. B., in Oil Center, New Mexico. They married at the end of a regular church service without much warning on September 7, 1952. The pastor announced Joan and Guy would be exchanging marriage vows after the service so to please feel free to keep their seats. They remained lovingly devoted to each other all their lives. On June 25, 1953, Joan became a mom to Steve Alan Bond; Darla Ann Bond was born September 20, 1956. Joan graciously added two “adopted adult daughters” to her family: Pam Galloway of Boyd, Texas, and Breta Easterwood of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Cars
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Cars
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Cars
94.3 Lite FM

Adventure Awaits at the Ruins of an Abandoned Zoo in Cisco, Texas

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We are already thinking about some springtime or summertime activities or road trips. One such road trip could take you almost to Abilene in the western part of Texas in the little town of Cisco. This town was once home to a small zoo with what was home to the world's largest man made pool at the time. It has long been abandoned but locals have taken to the area to clean it up and turn it into a walking trail for all the see.
CISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfire Near Abilene, Texas, and U.S. Southwest

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Car Show in Brownwood Saturday, May 21

The Street Dreams Car Club will hold a Car Show on Saturday, May 21, at 500 West Commerce, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. The show is sponsored by Big Country Ford and Street Dreams Car Club. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 3 winners. Entry fee is $10 per car. There will also be BBQ and sno-cones available. For questions, contact Paul Coghlan at 325-642-1669. When the car show is over, they will be cruising out to Los Trece in Early.
BROWNWOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ride Of Silence
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighter Burned Fighting Wildfire

VERNON, TX – At approximately 10:30 p.m. on May 17, a Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter received multiple burn injuries while working on the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger County. Wilbarger County is in north Texas not far from Wichita Falls. According to the Texas Forest Service, a thunderstorm developed...
WILBARGER COUNTY, TX
KEAN 105

Top 5 Cities To Start A Career In The US And Texas Has One Of Them

Like most of us, I remember how scary it was leaving the nest for the first time, out on my own. Laying a pathway for your future and career is no small feat. Hundreds of college and university students in Abilene have faced this very task every year as they enter the job market for the first time. I know back in my college days there were several things to consider, the job market, housing, and overall affordability.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Forest Service Responding to Multiple Wildfires in West Texas

SONORA – Texas A&M Forest Service and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) fire resources responded to several new requests for assistance on wildfires across the state Tuesday according to social media. According to the Lone Star State Incident Management Team Facebook, with the very high temperatures and...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Abilene Man Arrested for Pistol Whipping a Woman Leading to a Standoff with Police

ABILENE – Abilene Police arrested a man Monday after being called to a disturbance involving a firearm. According to reports, the victim reported Brian Johnson assaulted her, alleging he punched her in the face, grabbed her arms, hit her with a handgun, and stuck the handgun in her mouth threatening to kill her. She had a black eye and bruises on her arms.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Find a Ton of That Green Leafy Substance Hidden in Foam Pool Toys

DETROIT — Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted more than a ton of marijuana at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit, May 11. An x-ray scan of an inbound tractor trailer and subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers and a K-9 team revealed 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed within boxes manifested as foam pool toys.
DETROIT, TX
KEAN 105

Become A Friend of the Abilene Public Library They Need Your Help

What are Friends of the Abilene Public Library (FAPL)? First off the "friends" are volunteers who enjoy reading and helping the Abilene Public Library. More so than ever before the Library is needing volunteers to assist with this year's annual "Friends of the Abilene Public Library Book Sale." Friends of...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

The Abilene Zoo Salutes All Military With their Own Special Day

National Armed Forces Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 21st, this day was created to celebrate all five branches of the United States Military. Furthermore, Armed Forces Day was originally conceived by President Harry S Truman and became a holiday in 1949. Today the Abilene Zoo celebrates National Armed Forces...
ABILENE, TX
KEAN 105

KEAN 105

Abilene, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy