Cape Girardeau, MO

For Kids' Sake Art Show preview

KFVS12
 2 days ago

Funeral services have been announced for a Calloway County deputy killed in an officer-involved shooting.

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 5/20

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Cape Girardeau

The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project. The city council greenlighted the long-awaited West End Project during Monday night's meeting, May 16. Cape Girardeau City Council passes 2023 Budget.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

Having lots of laughs with Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Results of walkability survey for Cape Girardeau

With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, experts are saying there will be an uptick in travel for the holiday. Two wanted in connection with Dyersburg deadly shooting. Two brothers are now wanted in connection with a shooting that left one man dead in Dyersburg.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Nate Bargatze
KFVS12

Sikeston to add monument in Veterans Park

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston is looking to add another element to their Veterans Park. They are looking to add a monument in honor for those in the Sikeston area who gave the ultimate sacrifice. “We had one of our Vietnam veterans approach us, the Sikeston Veterans Support Committee, and...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

National Dog Rescue Day: Meet Tate!

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Herrin Festa Italiana returns for 2022

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Herrin Festa Italiana returns May 21-30. Events include pageants, a golf tournament, a bocce tournament, a triathlon, car show, poker run and more. See the carnival times and where to buy armbands here. Doors open at 6 p.m. for live entertainment:. Friday, May 27 - Hairbanger’s...
HERRIN, IL
#Art Show#Fishing Derby#West End#Crab#Calloway Co
KFVS12

Trailer, lawn mower theft suspect video part 2

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
KFVS12

Two wanted in connection with Dyersburg deadly shooting

DYERSBURG, TN
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau City Council approves West End Blvd. project

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze is coming to Cape Girardeau on Friday, December 2. The Muddy River Marathon will continue its run in Cape Girardeau for a third year. The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously passed the city's 2023 budget. Kids Free Fishing Derby preview.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX 2

24 Missouri Powerball players to split $50,000 prize

ARNOLD, Mo. – A group of people playing the Powerball won $50,000 with a ticket purchased at Dierbergs in Arnold. The 24 players plan to split the prize evenly. That means each player should get around $2,083. The winning ticket was purchased for the April 23rd drawing. Their ticket matched four white-ball numbers, as well […]
ARNOLD, MO

