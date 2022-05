NEW YORK - A Brooklyn bishop who has spent years helping his community is now begging for help himself. He's asking for someone to make repairs on his church. As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, it was badly damaged during Hurricane Ida last summer. "I miss being here, I miss my wife standing here," said Bishop Willie Billips. Preaching again at the pulpit can't come soon enough for Billips. His church, Faith Hope and Charity House of God in Brownsville, Brooklyn is in such a state of disrepair they can hardly do anything inside. "To come into the church and see that going down was really...

