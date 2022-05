Coach Matt McMahon has been working hard on the recruiting trail and has landed a lot of recruits for the class of 2022 here recently, but he isn’t stopping there. He is already looking ahead to the future as he recently offered Gicarri Harris, a combo guard in the 2024 class from Loganville, Georgia, where he plays for Grayson High School. He is still a few years away from seeing just how far his recruitment will climb, but he currently holds five Division I offers (LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida, and Purdue).

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO