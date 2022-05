An increasing number of employers are including professional development goals into the yearly HR evaluation process. At one level, that is a great thing. It recognizes that learning has to be central to career development. But, professional development carries the connotation that there are knowledge and skills that you know you need to learn in order to advance to the next level of your career. Sometimes, it may make sense to focus on personal development more broadly—in a way that is independent of what you need to know to do your job or to smooth your career path.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO