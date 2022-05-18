ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2 children hospitalized due to baby formula shortage

By Monique Beals, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRv5Y_0fi92lDg00

(The Hill) — Two children were hospitalized in Tennessee this month due to the nationwide baby formula shortage, according to a Memphis hospital.

The children, both of whom had “specific dietary requirements,” were hospitalized in mid-May at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, said Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at Le Bonheur and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

“These are young children who have health conditions and special medical needs that have specific dietary requirements,” Corkins said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “Their bodies did not adapt well to the new formula type and they required treatment via IV fluids and supplemental nutrition.”

Corkins added that pediatric experts at the hospital were “making multiple substitutions throughout a child’s care to ensure that their nutritional needs are met.”

‘It’s a little scary’: Rochester parents dealing with baby formula shortage

“This can be a complicated and cumbersome process and is extremely difficult for parents to navigate on their own,” he said, noting that parents should contact their child’s pediatrician in the event they have formula-related questions.

The hospitalizations come as U.S. parents have, for weeks, struggled to find baby formula products for their children. The shortage has been worsened by supply chain issues coupled with a massive recall from Abbott Nutrition, one of the top formula manufacturers.

Earlier this week, Abbott announced that it had reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to reopen the company’s Michigan factory, which was shuttered in the wake of the recall.

But even after that deal is approved, it will still take approximately six to eight weeks for the company to resume production fully and get baby formula back on the shelves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

‘She was in very poor health’

WILKES-BARRE — A licensed Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center testified Wednesday she never experienced the severity and level of injuries a 4-year-old girl sustained. Tessa Weigand, a registered nurse in the medical center’s emergency room, was first to evaluate the girl when taken to...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Abbott Nutrition#Hospital#Le Bonheur
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $850 checks to be sent in June

Thousands of Americans are set to receive a stimulus payment from their state worth a total of $850 in June. These checks will be sent directly to Maine residents to help offset the burdens caused by inflation. Inflation rates are still over 8%, but they did drop a little from...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Fox 32 Chicago

Indiana homeowner shoots 2 suspected armed intruders, holds others at gunpoint until cops arrive

An Indiana homeowner fatally shot two armed home intruders over the weekend and held another two at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene, according to authorities. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department arrived at a home in DeKalb County after 6 a.m. Sunday and found two deceased people and another pair being held at gunpoint by a homeowner.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests in region

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
HERKIMER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy