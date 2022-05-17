College of Pharmacy Program Awarded $34M Contract Renewal to Test and Identify Investigational Therapeutics That Prevent and Treat Drug-Resistant Epilepsy
The University of Utah College of Pharmacy's Anticonvulsant Drug Development (ADD) Program has been awarded a five-year $34 million contract renewal with the NIH's National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) to test and identify novel investigational therapeutics for preventing the development...
