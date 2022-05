It's officially garage sale season! I'm a big fan of garage sales so I'm super excited that the Rochester Citywide Garage Sale is this weekend. Part of the reason I like garage sales is because I obviously like the fact that if you find what you're looking for it saves you money. I've gotten great shoes for a couple of bucks at garage sales before! But garage sales are also fun because of the hunt, which sounds super cheesy, but if you also love garage sales you get it.

