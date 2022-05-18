India to rexamine BPCL divestment after planned expansion - source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government will have another look at plans for the divestment of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) after the state-run refiner completes the planned expansion of some projects, a source told reporters on Wednesday.

The government put the privatisation of BPCL on hold as it only got a single bid, the source, who did not want to be named, said.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported the government is considering selling up to a quarter of BPCL after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm.