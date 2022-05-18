ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens News 5/18: Optimal QB Salary and more

By Vasilis Lericos
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore’s free agency period was quiet enough, with solid additions in the form of defensive tackle Michael Pierce, safety Marcus Williams and offensive lineman Morgan Moses, but the big moves the team made were in the draft. Marquise Brown had grown dissatisfied with life in Baltimore and wanted...

CBS Baltimore

ESPN Announces ’30 For 30′ Documentary On The 2000 Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ESPN Films announced Tuesday that production is underway on a 30 for 30 documentary on the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The announcement comes just over 20 years after team steamrolled the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, 34-7. Many fans can still name every starter on that 2000 Ravens defense, a unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history. “No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens,” the network said. “The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they...
BALTIMORE, MD
