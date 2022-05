Creativity was discouraged in the conservative, religious household Ursula Zavala grew up in on San Antonio's South Side. Her parents tried to steer her toward a practical career as a doctor or lawyer, but Zavala was more interested in finding her way in the less-tangible realm of art. Some of her earliest art-making memories center around collages she made from junk mail — specifically Toys "R" Us circulars she fished from the mailbox.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO