Looking for something to do with the rest of your sunny Saturday afternoon? Also from our daily preview, The Heron’s Nest is hosting its first monthly outdoor market. 16 vendors are there today; co-organizer Maari Falsetto says they are hoping to build to 40 at the third-Saturday event. (Added: That’s Maari, who you might know from Inner Alchemy, at left below, with Waiman and Amanda from Heron’s Nest.)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO