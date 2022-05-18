Major Factor Looks Set to Affect Premier League Club's Pursuit of Manchester City Star Gabriel Jesus
Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus could still move to Arsenal this summer, despite the North London club looking set to miss out on Champions League football following back-to-back losses in the Premier League.
Defeats to both Tottenham and Newcastle have left Mikel Arteta's side looking set for Europa League football next season, with their North London rivals having moved two points ahead of them in the race for fourth place.
Arsenal's pursuit of Champions League football was further impacted on Monday evening, when Newcastle beat the Gunners 2-0 at St James' Park, leaving Arteta's side needing a miracle on the final day of the campaign to qualify for elite European competition.
The Emirates Stadium hasn't hosted Champions League football since the 2016/17 campaign, and the Gunners' imminent failure to qualify for the competition next season - despite being four points clear of Spurs prior to last Thursday's North London Derby - could be set to have a major impact on Arsenal's summer transfer plans.
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is one of a number of players Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to sign, with the Brazilian forward set to be one of several departures from the Etihad Stadium this summer.
The Premier League Champions have already secured the signatures of striking duo Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez, with the pair set to join Pep Guardiola's squad from July.
Gabriel Jesus' future has been thrown into further doubt since the announcement that the Blues beat the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Bayern Munich to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.
Jesus, who has made 235 appearances since joining Manchester City in 2017, is said to have a good relationship with current Arsenal boss Arteta, who worked as an Assistant Coach under Pep Guardiola at City.
The Brazilian has attracted interest from elsewhere, notably in Italy, although the 25 year-old's current focus will be on Sunday's Premier League title showdown at the Etihad Stadium.
