New Method Provides a 3D Map of Cells' Activities

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as it’s hard to understand a conversation without knowing its context, it can be difficult for biologists to grasp the significance of gene expression without knowing a cell’s environment. To solve that problem, researchers at Princeton Engineering have developed a method to elucidate a cell’s surroundings so that biologists can...

Intricacies of X Chromosome Inactivation Revealed

In most mammals, females have two X chromosomes and males have one X and one Y chromosome in each of their cells. To avoid a double dose of X-linked genes in females, one of the Xs is silenced early in the developmental process. This silencing is critical, yet how it happens has been relatively mysterious. Two new U-M studies reveal more about this silencing process and insights that could improve stem cell research.
SCIENCE
New Insights Into the Genetic Origin of Our Senses

Researchers have deciphered the function of a gene that is essential for the formation of neural structures in the head of vertebrates and their perception of the environment. A group of international researchers led by the University of Oxford and including Ute Rothbächer's team at the University of Innsbruck’s Institute of Zoology, published their findings in Nature.
SCIENCE
Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
As the Entire Oat Genome Is Sequenced, Unique Health Benefits Are Revealed

Researchers have succeeded in sequencing and characterizing the entire genome of oat. Compared to other cereals and humans, the oat genome architecture is very complex. An international research team under the leadership of Lund University, the ScanOats Industrial Research Center and Helmholtz Munich finally elucidated at the genetic level why oats are healthier and cause fewer allergies and intolerances compared to other cereals.
SCIENCE
How Genes and Environment Link Brain Structure to Socioeconomic Status

In the first study of its kind, Penn researchers and an international team of collaborators found that genetics and environmental factors contribute to how socioeconomic status shapes the architecture of the brain. Your education, your job, your income, and the neighborhood you live in are factors considered to represent socioeconomic...
SCIENCE
Surveillance Pathway Tells Cells When They Run Low on Lipids

UT Southwestern researchers have discovered a molecular pathway that allows cells to sense when their lipid supplies become depleted, prompting a flurry of activity that prevents starvation. The findings, reported in Nature, might someday lead to new ways to combat metabolic disorders and a variety of other health conditions. “Lipids...
SCIENCE
Science
Restoring Blood Flow To Enhance Chemo's Access to Cancer Cells

Tumors send out signals that impair normal blood flow, which makes them hard to treat with every type of cancer treatment, including radiation and chemo-, targeted and immunotherapy. Impaired blood supply creates an environment low in oxygen levels — hypoxia — that causes the tumors to take on aggressive characteristics and become immuno-suppressed. To address this challenge, a team led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) developed two approaches to repair tumor blood vessels and improve their function. Also, by devising a method to assess the effects of these approaches and testing it in a study published in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, the investigators found that each approach may help to restore blood flow to enhance chemotherapy’s access to cancer cells and alleviate hypoxia, and combining them may be especially effective.
CANCER
How Magnetic Stimulation Affects the Brain

For the first time, researchers have shown what happens to the brain when a person receives a depression treatment known has repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS). The results were published today in the American Journal of Psychiatry. rTMS is a depression treatment typically used when other approaches — such as...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Authorized Antibiotic Shows Antiviral Activity Against SARS-CoV-2

A new research study has explored a large library of authorized drugs to identify compounds that may elicit antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2. An antibiotic, clofoctol, produced promising results in a mouse model. Repurposing drugs for COVID-19 It is estimated that 65.7% of the world’s population has now received at least...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Powered and Prepared for Your Next Label-Free Challenge With Dr. Helge Schnerr

As the global biopharmaceutical industry continues to grow, there is a need for innovative solutions that accelerate development and manufacturing workflows. Label-free protein analysis offers unique advantages for characterizing the biomolecular interaction kinetics of therapeutic candidates during this process. The Sartorius Octet® Label-Free Platform has become an industry leader for its bio-layer interferometry (BLI)-based systems for label-free, real-time analysis.
ECONOMY
Wearable Gas Sensors Could Improve Environmental and Health Monitoring

Newly developed flexible, porous and highly sensitive nitrogen dioxide sensors that can be applied to skin and clothing have potential applications in health care, environmental health monitoring and military use, according to researchers. Led by Huanyu “Larry” Cheng, assistant professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State, the researchers...
ELECTRONICS
Gene-Targeted Approach Could Help Prevent and Treat Neonatal Brain Injuries

The findings of a new pre-clinical study published in The Journal of Neuroscience are helping pave the way toward better understanding, prevention and recovery of neonatal brain injuries. During pregnancy, the fetus normally grows in low oxygen conditions. When babies are born preterm, there is an abrupt change into a high oxygen environment which may be higher than the baby can tolerate. These preterm babies often need support to breathe because their lungs are immature. If the oxygen they receive is too high, oxygen-free radicals can form and cause cell death.
HEALTH
Predicting Response to Arthritis Treatment by Studying Genes

New research from Queen Mary University of London, published in Nature Medicine, has shown that molecular profiling of the diseased joint tissue can significantly impact whether specific drug treatments will work to treat rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients. The researchers also identified specific genes associated with resistance to most available drugs therapies, commonly referred to as refractory disease, which could provide the key to developing new, successful drugs to help these people.
SCIENCE
Imaging Approach Helps To Detect Lung Cancer Earlier

Researchers at the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania have found a way to identify lung cancer at the cellular level in real time during a biopsy, offering promise in the ability to detect the disease earlier and with more confidence. The findings, which build on previous Penn research, demonstrate that an imaging agent detected via guided technology during biopsies in real time can effectively light up cancer cells that may have been too small to detect using existing technology. Based on the more easily identifiable presence of fluorescent cancer cells generated by the new imaging approach, five non-expert raters diagnosed the malignant or non-malignant tissue biopsies with 96 percent accuracy and made no false negatives on the 20 human biopsy specimens they reviewed. The research is published this week in Nature Communications.
CANCER
Synthetic Antioxidants in Food Emulsions Could Be Replaced With Unripe Acerola

Antioxidants are important substances for the food and cosmetics industries because they inhibit the oxidation of lipid-rich products such as mayonnaise, margarine, moisturizing cream, and so on. The antioxidants currently used by manufacturers of such products are mostly synthetic, and the damage to health resulting from continual consumption of synthetic antioxidants has been the subject of scientific studies. Some of these antioxidants, such as TBHQ (tert-butylhydroquinone), are banned in several countries, yet still used in others, including Brazil.
JAPAN
Dozens of Genomic Variations May Drive COVID-19 Clinical Outcomes

Though underlying medical conditions play an important role, many aspects of why COVID-19 severity can differ vastly from one to another has remained unclear. A new study identifies dozens of genomic variations that may drive these hard-to-predict differences in clinical outcomes. According to work led by University of Pennsylvania scientists, genomic variants in four genes that are critical to SARS-CoV-2 infection, including the ACE2 gene, were targets of natural selection and associated with health conditions seen in COVID-19 patients.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Stem Cell Therapy Engineered To Treat Aggressive Brain Cancer

Glioblastomas (GBMs) are highly aggressive cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord. Brain cancers like GBM are challenging to treat because many cancer therapeutics cannot pass through the blood-brain barrier, and more than 90 percent of GBM tumors return after being surgically removed, despite surgery and subsequent chemo- and radiation therapy being the most successful way to treat the disease. In a new study led by investigators at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, scientists devised a novel therapeutic method for treating GBMs post-surgery by using stem cells taken from healthy donors engineered to attack GBM-specific tumor cells. This strategy demonstrated profound efficacy in preclinical models of GBM, with 100 percent of mice living over 90 days after treatment. Results are published in Nature Communications.
CANCER

