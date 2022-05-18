ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Deciphering the Brain and How the Visual System Processes Information

By Laurie Fickman
Daily Cougar Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the high-speed supercomputer that is the human brain, where quick connections are made in response to outside stimuli, neurons (or individual cells) race to transmit information using electrical signals. Also cranking in the brain’s motherboard, electrical synapses, or gap junctions, transmit information through the direct flow of electrical current at...

uh.edu

Comments / 1

Related
scitechdaily.com

Fecal Transplants Reverse Hallmarks of Aging in the Gut, Eyes, and Brain

In the quest for eternal youth, poo transplants may seem like an unlikely way to reverse the aging process. However, scientists at the Quadram Institute and the University of East Anglia have provided evidence, from research in mice, that transplanting fecal microbiota from young into old mice can reverse the hallmarks of aging in the gut, eyes, and brain.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers reveal how the volumes of brain regions change in Parkinson's disease

A team of researchers from Forschungszentrum Jülich, Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf and Ernst-von-Bergmann Klinikum Potsdam analyzed the changes of brain volumes in 37 Parkinson's patients and 27 controls at up to 15 time points over up to 8.8 years using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Previous in vivo studies had either measured brain volumes in Parkinson's patients only at fewer time points or over shorter periods.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop 'off the shelf' engineered stem cells to treat aggressive brain cancer

Glioblastomas (GBMs) are highly aggressive cancerous tumors of the brain and spinal cord. Brain cancers like GBM are challenging to treat because many cancer therapeutics cannot pass through the blood-brain barrier, and more than 90 percent of GBM tumors return after being surgically removed, despite surgery and subsequent chemo- and radiation therapy being the most successful way to treat the disease. In a new study led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, scientists devised a novel therapeutic strategy for treating GBMs post-surgery by using stem cells taken from healthy donors engineered to attack GBM-specific tumor cells. This strategy demonstrated profound efficacy in preclinical models of GBM, with 100 percent of mice living over 90 days after treatment. Results are published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

Scientists just brought light-sensing cells in human eyes back to life

Death may be the most uncanny topic to discuss for human beings. Even thinking about it is uncomfortable for some people. To eliminate the mystery behind it, researchers worldwide are conducting scientific studies on death and coming up with surprising results, such as when researchers captured brainwaves during an individual's death and found semblance to high cognition activities.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual System#Brain Regions#Human Brain Project#The University Of Houston#Electron Microscopy
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

Cells infected with Covid can 'explode': Landmark discovery could lead to radical new ways to tackle virus

Some cells infected with Covid seem to 'explode', scientists have discovered, which may help them create radical new treatments to tackle the virus. The reaction, a cell death known as pyroptosis which is linked to inflammation, is thought to occur in roughly eight out of ten patients hospitalised with Covid, and may explain how the virus can cause such serious damage to lungs and other organs.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Magnetic nanoparticles in biological vehicles individually characterized for the first time

Imagine a tiny vehicle with a nanomagnetic structure, which can be steered through the human body via external magnetic fields. Arriving at its destination, the vehicle may release a drug, or heat up cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue. Scientists of different disciplines are working on this vision. A multidisciplinary research group at Universidad del País Vasco, Leioa, Spain, explores the talents of so-called magnetotactic bacteria, which have the surprising property of forming magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles inside their cells. These particles, with diameters of around 50 nanometers (100 times smaller than blood cells), arrange, within the bacterium, into a chain. The Spanish team is pursuing the idea of using such "magnetic bacteria" as magnetic hyperthermia agents to treat cancer: Steered to the cancer site, the magnetic nanostructures are to be heated by external fields in order to burn the cancer cells.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Learning processes in hierarchical pairs regulate entire gene expression in cells

Expression of numerous genes is precisely controlled in a cell in various contexts. While genetic and epigenetic mechanisms contribute to this regulation, how each mechanism cooperates to ensure the proper expression patterns of the whole gene remains unclear. Here, I theoretically show that the repetition of simple biological processes makes cells functional with the appropriate expression patterns of all genes if the inappropriateness of current expression ratios is roughly fed back to the epigenetic states. A learning pair model is developed, in which two factors autonomously approach the target ratio by repeating two stochastic processes; competitive amplification with a small addition term and decay depending on the difference between the current and target ratios. Furthermore, thousands of factors are self-regulated in a hierarchical-pair architecture, in which the activation degrees competitively amplify, while transducing the activation signal, and decay at four different probabilities. Changes in whole-gene expression during human early embryogenesis and hematopoiesis are reproduced in simulation using this epigenetic learning process in a single genetically-determined hierarchical-pair architecture of gene regulatory cascades. On the background of this learning process, I propose the law of biological inertia, which means that a living cell basically maintains the expression pattern while renewing its contents.
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Using AI To Cure Blinding Eye Diseases

NIH discovery sheds light on tissue targeted by age-related macular degeneration and other diseases. Researchers have identified distinct differences among the cells comprising a tissue in the retina that is vital to human visual perception. The scientists from the National Eye Institute (NEI) discovered five subpopulations of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE)—a layer of tissue that nourishes and supports the retina’s light-sensing photoreceptors. Using artificial intelligence, the researchers analyzed images of RPE at single-cell resolution to create a reference map that locates each subpopulation within the eye. A report on the research was published on May 6, 2022, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

A pioneering study discovers an underlying cause for infantile spasms and points to a novel therapy

Infantile spasm (IS) is a severe epileptic syndrome of infancy and accounts for 50% of all epilepsy cases that occur in babies during the first year of life. Current treatment options for this disorder are limited and most affected infants grow up to have developmental delays, intellectual disabilities and other types of severe epilepsy. A groundbreaking study, conducted in the laboratory of Dr. John Swann, director of the Gordon and Mary Cain Pediatric Neurology Research Foundation labs, investigator at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children's Hospital and professor at Baylor College of Medicine, has found that the levels of insulin growth factor -1 (IGF-1) and its downstream signaling are reduced in the brains of both IS patients and animal models. Furthermore, they found that the administration of an IGF-1 analog to an IS animal model successfully eliminated spasms and abnormal brain activity. This exciting study, published in the Annals of Neurology, has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for babies with infantile spasms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study finds probiotic supplement helps to form a mature microbiome in extremely preterm infants

University of Calgary researchers have shown probiotic supplements can help form a healthy microbiome in the gut of the tiniest infants who are born without a fully formed gut microbiome. The study found that a specific mix (five species) of probiotic supplement accelerated the maturation of the microbiome into a term-like state and reduced intestinal inflammation in extremely preterm infants.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

'STING' protein's efforts to clean up brain cell damage may speed Parkinson's disease progress

In studies with mouse and human tissue, as well as live mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers report that a snag in the normal process of cleaning up broken DNA in brain cells may hasten the progression of Parkinson's disease. Specifically, the researchers found that a protein dubbed "STING" responds to cleanup signals in brain cells damaged by Parkinson's disease by creating a cycle of inflammation that may accelerate the disease's progression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Methods combine to decode the biology of tuberculosis

You have full access to this article via your institution. Tuberculosis has been a scourge of humanity for millennia: the oldest known cases are in a pair of 9,000-year-old skeletons. Despite modern therapies, the disease affects about ten million people a year. It’s challenging both to treat, and to study in the laboratory.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

New powerful MRI scanners may help to treat Parkinson's disease better

Researchers at Cambridge University have now developed ultra-powerful magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners that can aid in determining where new drug regimens can be used for symptoms of Parkinson's disease and other similar neuronal conditions, that were previously considered untreatable, a university press release said. Parkinson's disease is a progressive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Generation of human A9 dopaminergic pacemakers from induced pluripotent stem cells

The degeneration of nigral (A9) dopaminergic (DA) neurons causes motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease (PD). We use small-molecule compounds to direct the differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to A9 DA neurons that share many important properties with their in vivo counterparts. The method generates a large percentage of TH+ neurons that express appropriate A9 markers, such as GIRK2 and ALDH1A1, but mostly not the A10 marker CALBINDIN. Functionally, they exhibit autonomous pacemaking based on L-type voltage-dependent Ca2+ channels and show autoreceptor-dependent regulation of dopamine release. When transplanted in the striatum of 6-OHDA-lesioned athymic rats, the human A9 DA neurons manifest robust survival and axon outgrowth, and ameliorate motor deficits in the rat PD model. The ability to generate patient-specific A9 DA autonomous pacemakers will significantly improve PD research and facilitate the development of disease-modifying therapies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists gain ground on rare congenital neurological disorder

Two recent discoveries co-led by scientists at Cedars-Sinai may help lead to new ways to treat patients with Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome (AHDS), a brain development disorder that causes severe intellectual disability and problems with movement. In the first study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Thyroid, scientists at Cedars-Sinai and at the...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

How the Brain Says “Oops!” – Neuroscientists Unlock Mechanisms Behind Performance Monitoring

Neuroscientists from Cedars-Sinai have unlocked the mechanisms behind performance monitoring, which gives people the ability to learn from their successes and failures. Researchers have uncovered how signals from a group of neurons in the brain’s frontal lobe simultaneously give humans the flexibility to learn new tasks—and the focus to develop highly specific skills. Their findings provide a fundamental understanding of performance monitoring, an executive function used to manage daily life. The study was published on May 6, 2022, in the peer-reviewed journal Science and was conducted by researchers from Cedars-Sinai’s Center for Neural Science and Medicine and Department of Neurosurgery.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy