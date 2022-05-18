ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Alexandria storm damage as it happens from a dashcam

By Mark Anthony
voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Alexandria, MN)--Some dramatic video was captured by David Bartlow as...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Related
knsiradio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Sherburne, Wright County

(KNSI) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Sherburne and Wright County in Central Minnesota. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Scattered thunderstorms can be expected this evening across the entire coverage area. Some of these storms will likely be severe, particularly across eastern and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
mprnews.org

Part of skull found along Minnesota River belongs to man from 8,000 years ago

Renville County authorities said they got quite a surprise after asking the FBI to help identify a partial skull found along the Minnesota River last summer. The bone turned up as the water receded during last summer's drought, and was spotted by passing kayakers. Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable said his agency got the bone and turned it over to a medical examiner, and eventually to the FBI, wondering if it could be linked to a recent missing person case.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Governor Walz inspects storm damage in Benson

(Benson, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz stopped in Benson at a cafe, an auto body shop, and a private home while surveying damage from severe storms in western and west-central Minnesota. Walz said, "Minnesotans need to know this is a bad series of storms. Between the flooding and the tornadoes, there’s a lot of devastation.” The governor says FEMA will be looking at 49 counties for possible disaster assistance. He says everyone is really worried about planting season, which was already delayed by cold and rain.
BENSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
myklgr.com

Human Bone Found In Minnesota River Determined To Be Nearly 8,000 Years Old

A bone found in the Minnesota River last autumn is human and nearly 8,000 years old, according to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the bone was found by a pair of kayakers south of Sacred Heart in September 2021. It was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined the bone came from a human.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
thefmextra.com

Meteorologist Hutch Johnson: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’

Towering snowdrifts. Deep chills and heat that sizzles. Drought that sears the fields and forests, and torrential rains that turn acres into impromptu lakes. And the wind, always the wind. Hutch Johnson has seen it all. After nearly 30 years as a broadcast meteorologist in North Dakota, there’s not much...
MOORHEAD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Flags at half-staff for west central Minnesota firefighter who died in the May 12th storms

(Willmar, MN) -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota today (Friday) in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County. Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died May 12th when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him. Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms. The order from Governor Walz says, “Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Independent News Herald

Storm hits area with a vengeance

A powerful storm quickly rolled through Central Minnesota hitting many areas including Todd and Wadena counties on Thursday evening, May 12. Much of the state was in a tornado watch which resulted in several suspected tornadoes and straight-line winds throughout the area. Verndale, Wadena, Bluffton, Sebeka, Nimrod, Menagha and Blue...
fox9.com

Numerous kayakers rescued from Minnesota river in 24 hours

(FOX 9) - In two separate incidents over a 24-hour span, five total kayakers have now encountered trouble on the Sauk River in Stearns County amid strong currents from recent heavy rainfall. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office on Sunday rescued two kayakers who flipped their kayaks in the river and...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

High Water on Lakes Area Lakes Becoming a Nuisance

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – High waters on Lakes Area lakes have become a nuisance for many lake shore property owners this spring. Detroit Lake’s water level is more than a foot above the ordinary high water level, that increase has pushed the lake to its highest water level since late June of 2014. Lakes like Pelican, Melissa and Sallie are also dealing with high water levels causing some property owners to have to sandbag around their homes and cabins.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
knsiradio.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Highway 15 and County Road 1

(KNSI) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at Highway 15 at County Road 1 in Sartell. Sources are telling KNSI the roadway is open, but there is heavy activity in the area as the scene is cleaned up and the vehicles are cleared out of the way.
SARTELL, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Benton, Carlton, Cass, Chisago, Crow Wing, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Benton; Carlton; Cass; Chisago; Crow Wing; Isanti; Itasca; Kanabec; Lake; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Pine; St. Louis; Todd SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BENTON CARLTON CASS CHISAGO CROW WING ISANTI ITASCA KANABEC LAKE MILLE LACS MORRISON PINE ST. LOUIS TODD
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Found In Mississippi River In Anoka Identified As Keith Harvell

Originally published May 14 ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka, and authorities have now identified the deceased. Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street. On Monday, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Keith Harvell of Elk River. Harvell’s death remains under investigation. He had been reported as a missing person last month.
ANOKA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Obituary- Douglas R. Hegg, 50

Douglas R. Hegg, age 50, of Alexandria died of natural causes on a back packing trip near Keystone, SD. A Celebration of Doug's life will take place at the Alexandria Golf Club on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A reception will begin at 3 PM followed by a Time of Sharing at 4 PM.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

NWS says tornado and straight-line winds responsible for damage in the area

(Alexandria, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen surveyed the damage in the Alexandria area on Thursday. Their survey crew has determined that the damage in Douglas County was caused by a tornado (rating undetermined) in northwest Alexandria, plus straight-line winds north of Alexandria. They say these straight-line winds were from 90-100 mph.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
FireRescue1

Minn. volunteer firefighter dies on storm watch duty

BLOMKEST, Minn. — A volunteer firefighter was killed Thursday evening near Blomkest when high winds knocked a grain bin over onto his car, killing him. Ryan Leif Erickson, 63, was on storm watch duty on his property at the time, CBS Minnesota reported. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office announced...
BLOMKEST, MN

