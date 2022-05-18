Suspended student gets support at recent meeting

The support for a Sulphur Springs senior was abundant during the recent regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs school board. The senior, Caleb Alexander, was involved in an incident and his punishment, based on a 30-day rule, will not allow the young man to graduate with his class and walk across...
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texas Shakespeare Festival’s Matthew Simpson about the arrival of cast and crew and preparations for this year’s festival at Kilgore College. Mayor Jerzy Łużniak of Tyler's Polish sister city, Jelenia Góra, released this video in Polish, expressing appreciation for donations to refugee relief.
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine ISD said a teacher at Palestine Junior High died in a crash Sunday night. According to the district, Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High, had attended the Dallas Mavericks game and was returning home Sunday night when he and the passengers in the vehicle were struck by another vehicle.
TYLER, Texas — Camp Tyler is a right of passage for rising sixth graders. When they touch down on the fields, it's a sign they're starting a new chapter- middle school. "I'm excited because there's going to be harder classes," said Zachary Chisholm, fifth grade student at Jack Elementary.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “There was some abuse, and my last placement was just terrible, “said Malajah Shepherd of Longview. She is now free from the Texas foster care system as she ages out after graduating high school. “Mistreatment. Getting mistreated by others like our foster parents who had their own kids would treat me […]
PALESTINE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from the crash site and was taken by our sister-station, WFAA. Palestine ISD is in mourning after one of their teachers was killed in a crash. According to the district, Michael Coyne, a teacher and coach at Palestine Junior High,...
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Frisco ISD employee was arrested on May 19 after he allegedly distributed "inappropriate images" on an elementary school campus.Police said that Ruben Bustillos, who a Frisco ISD spokesperson identified as a P.E. aide at Newman Elementary, was arrested for sale, distribution, or display of harmful material to a minor, a class A misdemeanor. The images, which Frisco ISD said were "pictures/photographs from a publication," were reported as found in the boy's restroom near the school's gym. Neither police nor the district elaborated on the nature of those images.The spokesperson said that a "handful" of fifth-graders saw the images, and that their parents were immediately contacted by campus administrators.Police were contacted and after further investigation, Bustillos was accused of allegedly distributing the images. A Frisco ISD spokesperson said the he is no longer an employee of the district. The school was searched in case images had been placed elsewhere in the building, but none were found.Frisco police are continuing to investigate the incident.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have an update for you on our friend Mark Scirto and his progress as he recovers from the stroke he suffered about two weeks ago. We are happy to report that as of Monday, Mark is back in East Texas!. He was in Dallas when...
Back after COVID-19 hiatus, Run for the Wall motorcycle ride makes Longview stop. The thunderous sound of iron horses was heard in East Texas today as part of an annual motorcycle trek of healing that culminates at the Vietnam Memorial Wall in the nation’s capital. Strong storms and heavy...
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Poplar Bluff, Missouri man was arrested in Hopkins County and is facing charges of money laundering and theft of a firearm. According to an arrest report, a deputy with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on a vehicle Sunday for expired registration as well as an equipment violation.
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – After a powerful city council meeting Thursday, the majority of the Overton City Council members submitted their letters of resignation. Since that night, three Overton City Council members have resigned. James Alexander is the chairman of the Overton Municipal District. “I’m afraid our city is going to fall apart,” said Alexander. […]
ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington ISD elementary schools were placed on lockdown at around 3 p.m. Wednesday as police engaged in a search for a suspect nearby. According to Arlington Police, the call to put Wimbish Elementary, Speer Elementary and Pope Elementary in lockdown was made "out of an abundance of caution" as officers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter searched for a suspect near West Randol Mill Road's intersections with Oakwood Lane and North Fielder Road.
LAKE WRIGHT PATMAN, La. (KSLA) — A man missing in East Texas no longer is considered to be missing. “Search crews were notified by a landowner that he had game camera pictures of the missing individual headed away from the lake,” Capt. Shawn Hervey, of Texas Game Wardens, said Sunday evening.
Paris Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting of a teen on Hubbard Street late last week. Officers found an 18-year–old lying in the road shot multiple times. They transported the victim to PRMC for treatment, and his condition is unknown. Witnesses reported seeing two black men running from the scene just after the shooting. A male juvenile suspect has been identified but not located.
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On May 17, an Upshur County jury sentenced a 45-year-old man who threatened to kill the woman he assaulted and strangled in Morris County to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. Charles Lance Taylor went on trial in Judge Dean Fowler’s...
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Reports of overcrowding and non-compliance inside East Texas jails have soared within the past few years. It's an issue that Sheriffs are describing as a crisis. "The word that was used very, very often in that meeting was the word crisis," Johnwayne Valdez, Rusk County...
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The Bassmaster Elite fishing tournament has professionals in the field from all over the globe. This week, they made their way to East Texas for one of the most competitive lakes in the country. Locals excitedly made their way to Quitman to check it out this week.
DALLAS — Alexandria Horsely is a planner. "I planned out every aspect of my life, like I knew where I would get my master's, where I would get my doctorate, all of that," she said. "Sometimes, our plan is not always God’s plan.”. Part of the plan for...
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - A Tuesday night car crash killed one Wills Point High School student and injured another. Wills Point Police said the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 80 and FM 2965. Officers arrived to find a crash involving a passenger car and a 18-wheeler. Four juveniles were inside the passenger car, and one man was in the 18-wheeler. Officers immediately began assisting the people on scene.
