With the school year coming to a close, that means our time writing articles for the paper with the Senior Spotlight and Spartan Insider series has now ended. I enjoyed writing new articles every week for the public to read. Covering so many different activities throughout the year, it was our goal to give the audience an insight on things they normally don’t get to read about that are happening directly in the halls of the high school. I appreciated that the Spartan Insider provided this unique glimpse into student life for our community.

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO