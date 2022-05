Mrs. John Conway, of Woodstock, was the victim of quite a painful accident day before yesterday. She was standing on top of a sewing machine table stripping the paper off the ceiling in a room in her house, when the table suddenly tipped over and Mrs. Conway was thrown to the floor in such a manner as to break her right ankle. Dr. Carr of this city was called at once, and mended the broken bone, yet it will be quite a little time before Mrs. Conway will be able to use the injured limb again.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO