Jack Harlow released his second studio album two weeks ago, and so far, the album has been making strides, including one of its lead singles - "First Class." The Fergie-sampled track has already been atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts for two nonconsecutive weeks. "First Class" is currently in a tug of war with Harry Styles' "As It Was" as the two battle it out for the top spot in the past few weeks.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO