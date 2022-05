Following their FA Cup final victory on the weekend, the Reds head to Southampton to take on the Saints in the penultimate game of the 2021-22 Premier League season. For Liverpool, nothing less than three points will do as they continue to chase Manchester City while they hope that the sportswashing front for a human rights abusing petrostate might slip up on the final day and give them a chance to leap into first and capture their twentieth league title. A win here would draw them to within a point of City and keep the dream alive. Given City’s goal differential advantage, a draw would all but mathematically end things.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO