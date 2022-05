It looks like someone is missing from Amy Roloff‘s latest Instagram photo. The 57-year-old Little People Big World star seemingly snubbed daughter-in-law Tori Roloff, 31, in a post wishing her twin sons Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff, 32, a happy birthday (seen here). She shared two photos to celebrate the twins’ birthday, the first being a snapshot of Jeremy, his wife, Audrey, 30, and their three children Ember, 3, Bode, 1, and Radley, 6, on a family vacation in Hawaii (seen below). Audrey had previously shared the photo on her page in April. The second photo was a professional photograph of Zach with his two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO