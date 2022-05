Glen David Gildersleeve, 74, of Blacksburg, Va., died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A native of Tulsa, Okla., Glen is survived by his wife, Deborah Britton Gildersleeve; his sons and daughter-in-law, Nathan Gildersleeve and Estrella Johnson of Blacksburg, and Noah Gildersleeve of Portland, Ore.; his two grandsons, Trin and Milo, also of Blacksburg; his brother and sister-in-law, Keith Gildersleeve and Lois Helms, of Winnsboro, S.C.; his sister, Jan Gildersleeve of California; several beloved nieces and nephews, and many friends.

