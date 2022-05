Darlene Faye Ferris, 63, affectionately known as “Dean,” peacefully passed away on May 17, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents Vaughn and Kathleen Ferris. She is survived by her sister Connie Moneyhan (Tom) and nieces Hollie Behr (Derek); Katelyn Wilkerson (Dylan); and Kim Nickols (John). She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of family and friends who were often entertained by her stories and quirky sense of humor.

COPPER HILL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO