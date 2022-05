Seven-Story, 16-Unit Mixed-Use Building Filed At 2735 East 13th Street, Sheepshead Bay. Property owner Eddie Yair, doing business as an anonymous Brooklyn-based LLC, has filed applications for a seven-story, 16-unit mixed-use building at 2735 East 13th Street, located on the corner of Shore Parkway in southern Sheepshead Bay. The project will measure 22,016 square feet. It will include 7,511 square feet of community facility space on the second and third floors, followed by residential units, averaging 807 square feet apiece, on the floors above. The apartments will likely be rentals. Eran A. Birnbaum’s Brooklyn-based architecture firm is the architect of record. The 4,341-square-foot property is partially occupied by a two-story house. Demolition permits were filed in August. The Sheepshead Bay stop on the B and Q trains is three blocks away.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO