Following on from their two-night stop at the Eden Project earlier this week, My Chemical Romance hit Milton Keynes for the first stadium show of their massive comeback tour. And not only was the size of the venue much different (the MK Stadium is around 35,000-capacity, while the Eden Project is a more intimate – for MCR, anyway – 6,500), but frontman Gerard Way had clearly stocked up on a new wardrobe en route, much to the delight of the old-school My Chem contingent.

