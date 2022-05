Colon cancer is the second-most-common cause of cancer death. While colon cancer can't be seen or felt, it reveals itself through some early symptoms. Changes in your bowel movements, like diarrhea or constipation, can help alert you to this disease. Paying attention to bowel movement changes is thus vital for the early diagnosis of this disease. The appearance of your poop and other symptoms are also useful clues potentially implying the presence of colon cancer.

CANCER ・ 15 DAYS AGO