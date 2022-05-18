Inspector General report reveals CPS automatically enrolled students in voluntary JROTC program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools freshmen have been automatically enrolled in junior reserve officers training corps classes, in what's supposed to be a voluntary program.

That's the finding of a new report from the Chicago Board of Education's Inspector General.

For two years in a row, four of 37 CPS schools with JROTC enrolled 100% of their freshmen in the program. The IG says that's a "clear" sign the program wasn't voluntary.

Four other schools automatically enrolled more than 90% of the freshmen.

The IG report says almost all of the schools were on the south or west sides, and also found such high rates did not occur on the north side.