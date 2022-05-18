ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Inspector General report reveals CPS automatically enrolled students in voluntary JROTC program

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17LvZm_0fi8Kj4400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sG9M_0fi8Kj4400
Inspector General report reveals CPS automatically enrolled students in voluntary JROTC program 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools freshmen have been automatically enrolled in junior reserve officers training corps classes, in what's supposed to be a voluntary program.

That's the finding of a new report from the Chicago Board of Education's Inspector General.

For two years in a row, four of 37 CPS schools with JROTC enrolled 100% of their freshmen in the program. The IG says that's a "clear" sign the program wasn't voluntary.

Four other schools automatically enrolled more than 90% of the freshmen.

The IG report says almost all of the schools were on the south or west sides, and also found such high rates did not occur on the north side.

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Report: Irvin Said Charges Against Girlfriend ”Would Be Taken Care Of”

More controversy for Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reports that Irvin came to the scene when his then-girlfriend was arrested following an altercation with a security guard at a cannabis dispensary. A police report says an officer overheard Irvin call someone on the phone and say that the charges against the woman, quote, “would be taken care of.” Irvin says his words are mischaracterized in the police report, and says he was simply telling the woman that the case would be dealt with in court. The woman was charged with battery as an ordinance violation in Aurora, not as a criminal charge… a decision that Aurora officials say is up to the discretion of the arresting officer.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
Block Club Chicago

After Racist Video, Threats And Slurs, Students Walk Out At East Side High School: ‘Something Needs To Be Done’

EAST SIDE — Students at an East Side school walked out of class Wednesday in a rebuke of administrators they said have been slow to address racist behavior. Dozens of students at George Washington High School, 3535 E. 114th St., filed out of the building 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for the action. It was planned by the school’s Black Student Alliance after three recent racist incidents, including one where a Black student was likened to a monkey in a video and another where a Black student was threatened, organizers said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aldermen back more than $16M in settlements for two more lawsuits against Chicago police

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City Council Finance committee on Thursday signed off on more than $16 million in payouts to sue two more lawsuits filed against Chicago police, including a wrongful conviction case that has now cost taxpayers more than $43 million in various verdicts and settlements.The committee unanimously approved a $14.25 million settlement with Daniel Taylor, who sued the city and several police officers in 2014, a year after he was cleared of a 1992 double murder. He is now in line to be the fourth and final defendant who was cleared of charges in that double murder to...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Early voting begins, university wants ban on word ‘obesity,’ honoring crossing guards

While Illinois’ primary election will be Tuesday, June 28, the option to vote early is under way. By Illinois law, voters can cast their ballots at locations established by local election authorities beginning 40 days before the election. If you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so online on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Participants graduate from Circuit Court of Cook County's (W)RAP program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of people graduated with more than a diploma. They now have the skills and knowledge to lead better lives. The graduates of the Cook County Circuit Court's "(W)RAP" program – which stands for Women's Rehabilitative Alternative Probation. The program is for people convicted of non-violent drug offenses. Instead of going to prison -- they get addiction treatment and work toward employment and education. Officials say it's a rigorous program, but after graduating, they can work to clean up their records. The program started 24 years ago, and this year, it became recognized as a national mentor court -- which means it's a model for other programs. 
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jrotc#Cps#Chicago Public Schools#Board Of Education#Ig
CBS Chicago

City Council Public Safety Committee to weigh change to teen curfew

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to prevent large group chaos and violence in the Loop, like what was seen last weekend, has hit a snag. It turns out the mayor cannot just change the curfew by an executive order. So the City Council's Public Safety Committee will consider the change during a meeting Friday morning. The mayor wants to expand curfew on Fridays and Saturdays for anyone under 18 – making it illegal for them to be on the streets past 10 p.m. The curfew is usually 11 p.m. on weekends; it is already 10 p.m. from Sunday night through Thursday night. Civil rights groups have blasted Mayor Lightfoot's executive order as a "power grab." The mayhem in Millennium Park Saturday evening resulted in the murder of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday right outside the iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, or The Bean. It later spilled into other areas of downtown Chicago – fights were seen outside the Chase Tower, at Dearborn and Adams streets, and numerous other sites. Mayor Lightfoot this week also announced she is banning unaccompanied minors from visiting Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday – effective this coming Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge man says failures by Post Office cost him opportunity to run for state Senate as write-in

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Park Ridge man with hopes of running for political office says he missed his chance to get his name on the ballot next month. He also says the U.S. Postal Service is to blame. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, Michael Walters thought he did everything right. The aspirant Illinois State Senate candidate said he was assured by Post Office employees that his certified letters would get to their required stops in plenty of time. The exact opposite happened. It has been 20 years since Walters had his last political gig....
PARK RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Aldermen to weigh more than $16 million in settlements in CPD misconduct lawsuits

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aldermen are poised to consider more than $16 million in payouts to settle two more lawsuits accusing police of misconduct, including a massive payout to settle a wrongful conviction case that has already cost Chicago taxpayers more than $13 million.The City Council Finance Committee on Thursday is scheduled to vote on a proposed $14.25 million settlement with Daniel Taylor, who sued the city and several police officers in 2014, a year after he was cleared of a 1992 double murder.Taylor was released from prison in 2013, after spending 20 years behind bars for the Nov. 1992 murders of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Pritzker takes anti-inflation message to the grocery aisle

Governor JB Pritzker’s reelection campaign made a stop at Riverside Foods on Tuesday to highlight his election-year tax relief plan. The governor pushed the shopping cart for Laura Pfeiffer, who was out buying groceries for her family. Last month, the governor signed into law a one-year suspension of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
74K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy