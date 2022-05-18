ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The National Academy of Sciences elects three U of M faculty to membership

umn.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Academy of Sciences (NAS) recently announced the election of University of Minnesota Professors Megan Gunnar, Larry Que and Kristin Hogquist in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Membership in NAS is one of the highest honors given to a scientist or engineer, and...

twin-cities.umn.edu

hackernoon.com

Crypto.com Funds University of Pennsylvania’s Research Laboratory to Promote Research on Web3

Researchers and academicians can focus on research without the stress of funding. Penn's new Crypto Research Laboratory Fund will help address real-world issues in enhanced privacy, reliability, and scalability of blockchains. The focus of the University of Pennsylvania’s crypto lab will be tremendously valuable for wider, real-life blockchain applications while also exploring new approaches to further privacy and security capabilities. Cryptocurrency should be accessible in every wallet, according to the business. Crypto.com's objective is to ensure its platform's security, privacy, and compliance.
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
Phys.org

Friendly fungi announce themselves to their hosts

For many years after discovering a diverse population of sometimes dangerous microbes constantly living in our intestines, scientists described the situation as a form of living with the enemy. But when it comes to commensal populations of the fungus Candida albicans, the dreaded invader may be better seen as a helpful friend arriving with gifts.
Popular Science

Chien-Shiung Wu’s work defied the laws of physics

The annals of science journalism weren’t always as inclusive as they could have been. So PopSci is working to correct the record with In Hindsight, a series profiling some of the figures whose contributions we missed. Read their stories and explore the rest of our 150th anniversary coverage here.
Nature.com

Environmental influences on mathematics performance in early childhood

Mathematics skills relate to lifelong career, health and financial outcomes. Individuals' cognitive abilities predict mathematics performance and there is growing recognition that environmental influences, including differences in culture and variability in mathematics engagement, also affect mathematics performance. In this Review, we summarize evidence indicating that differences between languages, exposure to maths-focused language, socioeconomic status, attitudes and beliefs about mathematics, and engagement with mathematics activities influence young children's mathematics performance. These influences play out at the community and individual levels. However, research on the role of these environmental influences for foundational number skills, including understanding of number words, is limited. Future research is needed to understand individual differences in the development of early emerging mathematics skills such as number word skills, examining to what extent different types of environmental input are necessary and how children's cognitive abilities shape the impact of environmental input.
Nature.com

Distinct gene clusters drive formation of ferrosome organelles in bacteria

Cellular iron homeostasis is vital and maintained through tight regulation of iron import, efflux, storage and detoxification1,2,3. The most common modes of iron storage use proteinaceous compartments, such as ferritins and related proteins4,5. Although lipid-bounded iron compartments have also been described, the basis for their formation and function remains unknown6,7. Here we focus on one such compartment, herein named the 'ferrosome', that was previously observed in the anaerobic bacterium Desulfovibrio magneticus6. Using a proteomic approach, we identify three ferrosome-associated (Fez) proteins that are responsible for forming ferrosomes in D."‰magneticus. Fez proteins are encoded in a putative operon and include FezB, a P1B-6-ATPase found in phylogenetically and metabolically diverse species of bacteria and archaea. We show that two other bacterialÂ species, Rhodopseudomonas palustris and Shewanella putrefaciens, make ferrosomes through the action of their six-gene fez operon. Additionally, we find that fez operons are sufficient for ferrosome formation in foreign hosts. Using S."‰putrefaciens as a model, we show that ferrosomes probably have a role in the anaerobic adaptation to iron starvation. Overall, this work establishes ferrosomes as a new class of iron storage organelles and sets the stage for studying their formation and structure in diverse microorganisms.
Nature.com

Programmable heating and quenching for efficient thermochemical synthesis

Conventional thermochemical syntheses by continuous heating under near-equilibrium conditions face critical challenges in improving the synthesis rate, selectivity, catalyst stability and energy efficiency, owing to the lack of temporal control over the reaction temperature and time, and thus the reaction pathways1,2,3. As an alternative, we present a non-equilibrium, continuous synthesis technique that uses pulsed heating and quenching (for example, 0.02"‰s on, 1.08"‰s off) using a programmable electric current to rapidly switch the reaction between high (for example, up to 2,400"‰K) and low temperatures. The rapid quenching ensures high selectivity and good catalyst stability, as well as lowers the average temperature to reduce the energy cost. Using CH4 pyrolysis as a model reaction, our programmable heating and quenching technique leads to high selectivity to value-added C2 products (>75% versus <35% by the conventional non-catalytic method and versus <60% by most conventional methods using optimized catalysts). Our technique can be extended to a range of thermochemical reactions, such as NH3 synthesis, for which we achieve a stable and high synthesis rate of about 6,000"‰Î¼mol"‰gFeâˆ’1"‰hâˆ’1 at ambient pressure for >100"‰h using a non-optimized catalyst. This study establishes a new model towards highly efficient non-equilibrium thermochemical synthesis.
Phys.org

Proposed global initiative to study female health across species

Giraffes have the highest blood pressure of all mammals—up to 300/200, more than double that of a typical human. But pregnant giraffes don't suffer from pre-eclampsia, a dangerous disorder caused by hypertension. The giraffe's protection against pre-eclampsia is just one case in which females of numerous species have a...
NPR

Andrew Dent: How everyday materials can make innovative new products

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Repair, Repurpose, Reimagine. Materials scientist Andrew Dent takes us on a tour of the "materials library" where companies can find existing materials to reuse in their products—from chewing gum, to fish scales, to cow manure. About Andrew Dent. Andrew Dent is...
Futurity

Can this soil microbe boost artificial photosynthesis?

A spot of molecular glue and a timely twist help a bacterial enzyme convert carbon dioxide into carbon compounds 20 times faster than plant enzymes do during photosynthesis, research finds. The results stand to accelerate progress toward converting carbon dioxide into a variety of products. Plants rely on a process...
scitechdaily.com

Dynamics of Complex Quantum Systems and the Flight of the Bee

Quantum simulator provides insights into the dynamics of complex quantum systems. At first glance, a system consisting of 51 ions may appear to be easily manageable. But even if these charged atoms are only switched back and forth between two states, the result is more than two quadrillion (1015) different orderings which the system can take on.
