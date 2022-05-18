Track and Field District Meet Ticket Information

On Wednesday, a Nebraska track and field athlete was named the Big Ten Men’s Field Athlete of the Championships. Max Otterdahl won both the shot put with a throw of 64-8 and the discus with a throw of 190-11 at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships over the weekend. Otterdahl is the first Husker since Carl Myerscough at the 2004 Big 12 Championships to win the shot put, and discus at the same championship meet. Otterdahl is the third Husker to win Big Ten Field Athlete of the Championships in two seasons. He joins 2021 indoor shot put champion Burger Lambrechts, and...

