Monroe County Community College has announced the camps available for its 2022 FUNdamentals Summer Camps program for the first time since 2019. MCCC will host 24 camps on the college’s Main Campus at 1555 S. Raisnville Rd. in Monroe, MI. Most of the camps are half-day or several hour, week-long sessions. Costs for the camps range from free to $159, with the majority ranging from $29 to $99. Some camps do have clothing or footwear requirements for safety reasons.

MONROE, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO