Record Number Of Latin-American Players To Compete In The 2022 PGA Championship

This year's PGA field is making history by having a record amount of players from Latin America.

There are currently 6 Latinos in the field, which is the most in the tournament's history. Those players include Jhonattan Vegas from Venezuela, Sebastian Munoz from Colombian, Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira from Chile and two players from Mexico Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

The growth of the sport in Latin America isn't just shown at Southern Hills. Just a few weeks ago, the Mexico Open broke the record for the most Mexicans in a single PGA Tour field at 10.

Sebastian Munoz also came off a big outing at the Byron Nelson last week finishing in third.

Ancer says he feels good about the future of golf in Latin America and can feel the support at Southern Hills.

"I feel like a lot of Latinos are here. A lot of Latinos are getting into golf. You didn't really see that much before and your seeing a lot of Mexicans... a lot of Latinos actually going to these events now and it's really incredible feeling the support from them," said Ancer.

In last year's PGA championship, Ancer finished tied for eighth. He and the other Latino players say they will look to get a strong result in hopes of growing the game even more.

