There’s a good reason Maye Musk has been able to defy the odds and keep her modeling career going strong into her seventies—she watches what she eats. Don’t think that means the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star starves herself or takes drastic measures to stay slim. In addition to being a model, speaker, and best-selling author, Musk, 74, is a registered dietitian. She takes her work seriously, as she knows how difficult it can be to eat healthy when times get tough.

