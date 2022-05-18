ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Months After His Acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse Is Posting Memes About the Trial

The mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.—for which Payton Gendron is accused of killing 10 people (most of whom were Black)—has echoes of Kyle Rittenhouse for many Twitter users. “It will never not amaze me how the police manage to routinely kill unarmed Black folks while routinely not killing armed, dangerous, murdering...

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

