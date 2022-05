KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The KUB board voted to approve a rate increase for water and wastewater customers on the first reading Thursday. The vote was unanimous. KUB proposed a 5% increase for water every year for the next three years and a 4% increase for wastewater. In all, KUB said their average customer will see a $12.50 increase per month on their bills after the increases for each of the three years.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO