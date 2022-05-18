ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanwood, NJ

Fanwood 2022 Road Projects

fanwoodnj.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Borough of Fanwood is fortunate to have been awarded two NJDOT grants in the amounts of $415,000 and $495,000 to continue upgrading our roadways. We were awarded an additional grant of $40,000 from the Union County Infrastructure...

www.fanwoodnj.org

Comments / 0

