Angel “AC” Cantu Delgado, 87, died May 16 in Cuero. He was born September 24, 1934, in San Saba, Texas, to the late Antonio and Cruz Cantu Delgado. AC exemplified the epitome of a hard work ethic. AC grew up working the cotton fields in West Texas. He raised cattle, hogs and sheep, but his passion in life would be Delgado Painters, which he owned and operated. He was the original founder of Andy’s Quick Stop in Cuero. AC will be remembered for his love of coffee, boxing, BBQ, Norteno music and sharing ice cream with his great-grandchildren. AC was baptized July 1974 and was a member of the Cuero Kingdom Hall.

CUERO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO