ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Are Advertising Trackers A Conflicted Interest for Medical Journals?

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9Ppz_0fi8ALrU00
Image courtesy of moshehar

The researchers identified 1605 journals with an impact factor greater than 2. An impact factor is an advertising metric, too – it tells you how often articles have been cited from a specific journal [1]. Those numbers change annually. They then went to the journal’s home page and identified

  • Third-party data requests – that provide those parties with information on the computer in use
  • Third-party cookies – data left behind on the computer that enables tracking across the web

They found that 99% of these journals’ home pages had third-party data requests, not just a few, a median of 31. For those looking for solace, those higher impact journals like NEJM or JAMA, or the Lancet, held to a higher standard with fewer data requests, only 19.

Only 77% of journals left behind those cookies meant more as a third-party treat than something for us. The median number of cookies was 8, and the impact factor had no role here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GMn3S_0fi8ALrU00

Who were the big third parties? The top ones were not Big Pharma; they were social media and data aggregators (Google, Oracle, and Adobe). They go on to sell that information to their subscribers. All five sell to Big Pharma.

Who Gains?

The journals, I am sure, would be the first to tell you that these trackers help their subscribers. After all, wouldn’t you want to be reminded of a new therapeutic option after reading the results of a clinical trial? Doctors are busy; this is just a value-added service.

Journals might also mention that it improves their bottom line – they are not charitable organizations; they have a profit margin of 28 to 39% on each dollar of revenue, at least in 2011. It allows for targeted advertising by pharmaceutical and device companies without question, giving them more bang for their buck.

Suppose ProPublica and other organizations are correct that just the hint of advertising and a free lunch can significantly alter the prescriptions written by physicians. Shouldn’t we be as concerned, if not more so, with these trackers? Is it time to make medical journals safe spaces – free of ways to monetize, for others, our interests and concerns?

[1] The Impact factor is the number of citations received in the current year to articles published in the two preceding years divided by the number of articles published in the same two years.

Source: Prevalence of Third-party Tracking on Medical Journal Websites JAMA Health Forum DOI: 10.1001/jamahealthforum.2022.0167

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Journals#Advertising#Big Pharma#Jama#Lancet#Adobe
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Oracle
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

ACSH Explains: Mediation Analysis

“Mediators explain how an intervention works.”. Mediation analysis is a statistical technique, part of the family of regression analysis which searches for relationships between two or more variables. Specifically, mediation analysis seeks to tease out the relative impact or lack of impact of a variable on outcome. It lends greater or lesser certainty to the role of a variable in a chain of associations between an intervention and outcome. It does not determine or quantify causality.
SCIENCE
Vice

CDC Tracked Millions of Phones to See If Americans Followed COVID Lockdown Orders

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) bought access to location data harvested from tens of millions of phones in the United States to perform analysis of compliance with curfews, track patterns of people visiting K-12 schools, and specifically monitor the effectiveness of policy in the Navajo Nation, according to CDC documents obtained by Motherboard. The documents also show that although the CDC used COVID-19 as a reason to buy access to the data more quickly, it intended to use it for more general CDC purposes.
CELL PHONES
American Council on Science and Health

What I Am Reading April 21st

“Health systems and payers eager to trim costs think the answer lies in a small group of patients who account for more spending than anyone else. If they can catch these patients — typically termed “high utilizers” or “high cost, high need” — before their conditions worsen, providers and insurers can refer them to primary care or social programs like food services that could keep them out of the emergency department. A growing number also want to identify the patients at highest risk of being readmitted to the hospital, which can rack up more big bills. To find them, they’re whipping up their own algorithms that draw on previous claims information, prescription drug history, and demographic factors like age and gender.”
SCIENCE
American Council on Science and Health

The Ecology of Medicine

Let’s talk about the business of retail medicine; by that, I mean the care and costs of seeing your doctor. The revenue side of medicine is much like any other business that offers a range of products and services; most economists speak of having a mix of payors – private insurance, government insurance, and out-of-pocket payments. And while that is important, it is equally if not more critical to have a combination of low and high margin products and services.
HEALTH
American Council on Science and Health

Hypocrisy: Science Journals Refuse To Publish 'Tobacco Industry' Research

"Censorship of science is deeply troubling on many levels," the ACLU argued in 2007. "At the most basic, it affronts the fundamental premises of the scientific method ... For science to advance, knowledge must be shared. Without the free exchange of ideas, science as we understand it cannot exist and progress." The civil liberties group was challenging efforts to prevent federal researchers from freely and thoroughly investigating climate change and AIDS, though the phenomenon—unjustified censorship of science—is alive and well 15 years later.
INDUSTRY
American Council on Science and Health

Fulminating UnTruths and Legal Consequences: Societal Mutations from the Radium Poisoning Cases

You can find Part I of the radium girls saga here. The statute of limitations was a major obstacle for the legal claims of most of the radium girls, who painted watch dials with radium paints and who were now horribly injured, like Grace Fryer, whose spine had disintegrated from the radium and who, at 27, was forced to wear a solid steel back brace. Grace valiantly went from lawyer to lawyer in a futile effort to find one willing to confront an antiquated legal system that barred lawsuits when the injury manifested after exposure or employment ceased.
LAW
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

4K+
Followers
927
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy