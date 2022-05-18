The 7:15 Second Date Update – Without A Paddle

TAMPA, Fla. - After searching for more than 30 years, Cheryl Jackson finally found her biological family just in time to celebrate her 65th birthday. "I'm overwhelmed," said Jackson. "I'm about to cry can't help it. This a good birthday!" Jackson was born in Japan in 1957. Her father was...
Halloween Horror Nights revealed one of the houses at the event this year. There is a really cool tie-in to a rock legend, too. Summer Celebration at Busch Gardens Tampa begins May 27th. We go over how you can get a free beer sample, the fireworks schedule, and a new show!
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A Plant City woman recently had an unwelcome visitor when an 8-foot alligator showed up in her backyard. Karen Neumann had no idea a scaly, toothy, uninvited guest was hanging out on her property until she heard a knock at the door and a man delivered the news early Sunday night.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – There was an unexpected guest at one Florida woman’s home, only she wasn’t home to see in person last week. But there was plenty of evidence left behind that someone, or something, had been at her front door. “Why are my plants moved?” Jepha...
A motorist in Florida could not believe his eyes when he looked up during a morning drive and spotted what seemed to be some kind of portal in the sky that he suspects was a 'gateway to heaven.' The very strange sight was reportedly witnessed earlier this month by Tavaras Brinson as he was en route to his home in the community of Bradenton following an overnight shift at his construction job. The normally routine commute took a wondrous turn when, to his amazement, an incredibly bright light appeared to burst forth from the clouds in the dark predawn sky over his head and cast down a breathtaking illumination.
Crystal River, on the west coast of Florida, is the only place on the continent where swimming with manatees is permitted — and this top-rated Tripadvisor experience allows visitors to go on a three-hour adventure with an in-water guide who will take photos of the experience. The tour is...
Someone didn’t have a Coke and a smile! A Florida Man attacked a Coke machine after it gave him the wrong drink!. The Florida Man, identified only as Corey, was staying at a motel in Dundee. Corey paid a visit to the Coca-Cola vending machine to get a refreshing beverage. After he put in the money and made his selection, the machine dispensed the wrong beverage. Not satisfied, the Florida Man tried to get a refund from the Coke machine. The machine already dispensed a beverage so it wasn’t giving any refunds.
TAMPA, Fla. - Seventeen-year-old Akari Isaac has a personality that beams with joy, with plenty of flair. And why not? She's about to graduate from Tampa Bay Tech, and she has a lot to look forward to. "It's an accomplishment. I'm just happy I could finish strong," she said. Finishing...
Jason is the first responder we are honoring for First Responder Friday this week. Jason is in forestry’s fire service since he was 18 years old and is now a Forest area supervisor in Hernando County. Congrats to Jason as he receives a $100 Visa gift card from our...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — “She was 22. There's so much of life she's missed, spent 13 years. That's huge,” Rene Nimbach said. Rene Nimbach says her baby sister, Laura Nimbach, was a model student, amazing daughter and fantastic sibling. She wanted to study nursing. So after high school in Michigan, she moved to Florida. But a crash changed her path.
A Crystal River woman was apprehended in the midst of allegedly igniting on fire the local home of her good Samaritan. Anna Marie Baker was arrested the morning of Wednesday, May 18, under a charge of arson involving an occupied structure. According to Baker’s arrest report, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office...
Not for squares, a Florida property that comes with not one, but two, round houses on the same lot is now for sale in Polk County. Located at 6550 Timberlane Rd. in Lake Wales, the estate features two. octadecagon (18-sided) homes, one that is currently used as a short term...
