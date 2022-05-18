ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.5 KVKI

Is The Purple Paint Law Still In Effect In Louisiana?

By Greg Atoms
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A lot of people have heard the Louisiana urban legend about seeing purple paint in the woods, and what it means. If you've heard about it before, you've probably heard that you could be arrested, or possibly shot, if you cross past purple paint. So is that true? I've...

965kvki.com

Comments / 3

Faux Imposter
5d ago

In Louisiana, going without permission onto ANY land that isn't yours is trespassing. One doesn't even need to post No Trespassing signs on their property, nor paint anything purple nor any other color. If it isn't your property and you don't have permission, you're trespassing. Period.

Reply
10
Related
westcentralsbest.com

Biggest cities in Louisiana 150 years ago

Compiled a list of the biggest cities in Louisiana 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#R S
KATC News

Louisiana toddler drowns in Biloxi

A toddler from Louisiana drowned Sunday at a Biloxi resort, our media partners at The Advocate report. The two-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the newspaper reports.
BILOXI, MS
WDSU

Louisiana boy drowns in Biloxi resort pool

BILOXI, Miss. — A Louisiana boy died Sunday in Mississippi after drowning at a resort pool. According to Capt. Milton Houseman with Biloxi Police, a 2-year-old Louisiana boy died after drowning in a pool at Margaritaville Resort. Houseman said the boy drowned around 4 p.m. The boy has not...
BILOXI, MS
westcentralsbest.com

'Click It or Ticket' campaign begins this week in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Saying there is a “clear connection” between highway fatalities and seat belt usage, Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman announced that law enforcement agencies across the state will launch a seat belt enforcement campaign. Click It or Ticket begins Monday and runs...
LOUISIANA STATE
LSU Reveille

Opinion: Louisiana lawmakers punch down on LGBTQ community, ignore real issues

Louisiana is a step closer to banning openly gay teachers than so-called conversion therapy. As lawmakers battle out bills at the Capitol, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is on display while intolerance spikes in legislatures nationwide. In a highly unusual move earlier this month, Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, revived Louisiana’s version of...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

A stormy week in sight for much of South Louisiana

We've got storms in the forecast for a majority of this work and school week, and could also pose a threat for flooding. Yesterday, a cluster of storms over the Gulf of Mexico prompted the National Hurricane Center to identify the circulation as a potential tropical disturbance that needed to be monitored. This blew up some storms over the Mississippi Gulf Coast and into Alabama and Florida and now sits over the Mid Range Appalachians. Today, a similar situation has developed where a spin just south of Lower Lafourche, Jefferson, and Plaquemines Parishes is likely to develop more storms north of it into much of the South Shore. I don't think the NHC will identify it as any tropical threat, but this does give a possible risk for flooding over the defined area that's under a Level 2 (slight) risk for excessive rainfall according to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC).
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

New Louisiana Law Would Protect State Workers on Medical Pot

It was only 3 short years ago when the State of Louisiana made marijuana legal for medical use. No "flower" (the raw and cheapest form of the drug) was available, and the extremely low number of doctors and pharmacies that were legally allowed to prescribe made it very difficult to navigate the Bayou State's confusing medical cannabis laws.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

What Do You Do When You See a Funeral Procession in Louisiana?

What is the proper thing to do when you encounter a funeral procession on the roads of Louisiana? We have some answers for you. You've probably encountered a funeral procession, which Louisiana law defines as "two or more vehicles accompanying a deceased person or cremated human remains during daylight hours," at some point in your life, whether you were a driver or a passenger.
brproud.com

Louisiana hunting, fishing license fee structure changes begin June

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says its new fee structure for hunting and fishing licenses begins June 1. According to LDWF, the change “streamlines the old process, reducing the number of licenses required.” Changes will also result in a more stable source of revenue for the agency. LDWF says the new fee structure was approved during last year’s state legislative session.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

AG Jeff Landry wins another fight against Biden immigration policy

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Joe Biden’s plan to end Title 42 has been halted after a federal judge granted Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s request for a preliminary injunction against the disastrous Biden immigration policy. “I am pleased with the judge’s decision. This ruling affirms what we already knew: Joe Biden continues to give […]
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy